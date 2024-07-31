"We're about to make history!": Megan Thee Stallion rallies "Hotties for Harris" in Atlanta

Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign is almost as red hot as resident Hottie in Charge, rapper Megan The Stallion.

In a vibrant rally on Tuesday evening, the vice president tapped the Houston rapper to join her on the campaign trail in Atlanta. Megan, dressed in a cropped Democratic blue suit, performed a medley of her hits from "Body" to "Savage."

“We’re about to make history!” she told the crowd.

The rally featured not only Megan but also Atlanta rapper Quavo, former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Georgia Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

During the quick but fiery set, the Grammy-winning rapper affirmed her support for Harris, alluding to Harris's advocacy for protecting women's productive rights.

"I know my ladies in the crowd love their body. And if you want to keep loving your body, you know who to vote for,” she said.

The rapper has been a vocal proponent of abortion rights in the past. When Roe v. Wade was repealed by the Supreme Court in 2022, the rapper called out lawmakers and politicians at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K.

“You know it wouldn’t be me if I didn’t take a second to call out these stupid a** men." She rallied the crowd to say, “My body, my motherf***ing choice!”

Also, in 2020 Megan galvanized her young fans to register to vote, urging people to sign up for More Than A Vote, a coalition of Black entertainers fighting systemic voter suppression through education and empowerment.

After Megan had performed her last song "Savage," the rapper urged the crowd to “make some noise for Ms. Harris, our future president. Let's get this done, hotties. Hotties for Harris," Reuters reported.

Following Megan's performance, Abrams spoke to the crowd and Quavo unexpectedly made a surprise appearance. He told the audience that his support of Harris is connected to his determination to "the gun violence issue.” The issue is personal to the rapper because his nephew and Migos member, Takeoff, was killed in a shootout in Houston in 2022.

“The one thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business,” Quavo said.

During Harris' speech, she countered Republican and Donald Trump's immigration and border talking points, “As my friend Quavo would say, he doesn’t walk it like he talks it,” she said, in reference to Migos’ song "Walk It Talk It."

Harris elaborated that the momentum in the race against Trump is shifting: "[He] is feeling it." The crowd of about 10,000 people began to cheer her viral campaign slogan "We are not going back."

With less than 100 days until the election, the potential Democratic nominee noted Trump's refusal to debate her. Harris pointed out his platform is against women's reproductive rights and threats to democracy shown in Project 2025.

“He won’t debate me, but he and his running mate sure have a lot to say about me. As the saying goes, ‘If you got something to say, say it to my face," she concluded.