Trump "doesn't know how to handle Kamala Harris" says "Daily Show," mocking his racist lies at NABJ

"The Daily Show" tore into Donald Trump after his controversial comments about Vice President Kamala Harris' race during a panel at the National Association for Black Journalists convention on Wednesday.

Senior correspondent Ronny Chieng kicked off Wednesday evening's show saying, "[Trump] was doing really well with Black voters, but he was running against Joe Biden. Probably because Black people don’t f**k with ghosts.”

Chieng continued, "So today, Trump sat down for an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, and things got off to a rocky start."

The show played a clip of the first question leveled towards Trump by ABC News journalist Rachel Scott, who asked why Black supporters should trust and vote for Trump after his track record of insulting Black journalists and politicians, and using inflammatory language about the Black community.

Trump's response to Scott's question was combative, stating, "I don't think I've ever been asked a question in such a horrible manner, a first question."

Chieng commented, "Not a great start talking to a Black journalist but you can still recover."

Related The NABJ welcomed Trump to insult them and spread lies about Kamala Harris

Then the show displayed Trump criticizing Scott. He said, "I think it's a very rude introduction . . . You invited me under false pretense. And then you were half an hour late. Just we understand, I have too much respect for you to be late."

Despite interruptions from the crowd and Scott, Trump pushed on and said, "I have been the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln."

Chieng joked, "Wow, Trump was like, ‘Listen up, Black people: you’re always late, your microphones are ghetto, and I’m Abraham Lincoln.’ I mean, I think he just won the Black vote."

However, Trump did not stop there, and Chieng noted that. "For most politicians, or anyone else on Earth, that would have been the low point of the interview. But because it's Donald Trump it somehow got worse," he said.

The host then played another clip of Trump accusing Harris of "turning Black" after years of "only promoting Indian heritage." He stated, "Now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she Black? I think someone should look into that."

Chieng retorted, "I don’t know what’s worse, that he thinks she turned from Indian to Black, or that he thinks someone should ‘look into that.’ Who should look into that? Does he think the FBI is the Federal Black Investigators?

"She's Indian and Black," he continued. "Like, what does he think happens? When the time is right, Indians go into a cocoon and they play some Drake and they come out Black. It's very clear that Trump doesn't quite know how to handle Kamala Harris right now."

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

The comedian noted that Trump is struggling with managing Harris, who is shaping up to be his potential rival in November. In another clip, Trump criticized Harris' age and even claimed that world leaders would “walk all over her” because of her gender.

"He’s like, ‘I don’t want to say why she’d be a bad president, but, you know, the hee-hee and the hoo-hah and the bleh, the fellas get it,'" Chieng joked.

He concluded, “I’m pretty sure Kamala can handle world leaders, OK? I mean, she did just overthrow the president of the United States.”

"The Daily Show" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+