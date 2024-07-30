"Are you kidding me?": Jon Stewart mocks Republicans' "flailing" attacks on Kamala Harris

Jon Stewart on Monday called out the racist and sexist Republican response to Vice President Kamala Harris' ascent as the likely Democratic pick to replace President Joe Biden in the race against Donald Trump.

On the latest edition of "The Daily Show," the host summarized the flood of news regarding the Biden and Harris presidential switch-up: "The pundits all said it couldn't happen! But it did happen. And the Republicans are not very happy about it."

The show played clips of Republican politicians and pundits who accused Democrats of orchestrating a "coup" because they aim to replace their candidate with Harris, even though she has yet to formally secure the nomination.

"But you know what?" Stewart said. "I do understand that they're upset. It makes sense. So how 'bout we do this, out of fairness? I'm a fair person. You can replace your old guy, too."

Stewart noted that the Republican response so far has fallen flat, showing a clip of Trump saying Harris "doesn't like Jewish people."

Stewart countered: "Of course that attack may ring hollow, seeing as Kamala Harris's husband is — let me check my notes — Jewish!"

"Do you have anything else that could denigrate all of Kamala Harris's accomplishments by suggesting it's merely the power of the Jezebel?" Stewart pondered.

Furthermore, various clips from conservative pundits like Megyn Kelly and Ben Shapiro accused Harris of sleeping her way to her positions of power. One Fox Business pundit also said "Kamala Harris is the original 'huak tuah' girl. That's the way she got to where she is."

“Could you try to be more subtle?” Stewart questioned. “Joe Biden and Donald Trump literally slept their way to the top and we never heard a f***ing peep about it!”

Moreover, the comedian begged conservatives for a "more substantive critique" of Harris. Conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, allude to Harris's "radical" policies, from gun control to environmental protections.

Stewart asked, "Is Harris really that radical? Come on guys! Nobody believes Kamala Harris is the second coming of Karl Marx! Even when they get substantive policy critiques, they undercut them immediately."

From claims that Harris is "too soft on crime" or being "hated by people who work for her," Stewart grew increasingly aggravated by the attacks on Harris. "Oh my f***ing god! Are you kidding me? Your candidate is literally Donald Trump. His catchphrase is 'You're fired!' He's the Anna Wintour of authoritarian wannabes. Donald Trump hired 44 cabinet members, 75% of them want nothing to do with the guy!"

Stewart continued: "You know why he needs a new vice presidential running mate? I'll tell you why. He tried to get the last one killed."

In the meantime, Trump has coined Harris with a new nickname 'Laffin’ Kamala."

“They're flailing. I hate to say it, guys, but you tried,” Stewart joked. “You gave it your best. I kinda think you’re going to have to go back to your classics. It’s worked for you in the past, it’s your comfort zone, I think you’re going to have to play the hits.”

This led to pundits calling Harris a “DEI hire” who has only made it to this point in her career because of her ethnic and racial background.

“Two races in one person,” Stewart mocked. “If these people ever saw a Pizza Hut/Taco Bell, they’d lose their minds.”

"The Daily Show" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+