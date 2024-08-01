Simone BiIes is continuing her hot streak at the Paris Olympic Games, winning her second gold medal of the games, this time in the women’s individual all-around competition.

The Thursday win, which brought the United States up to nine gold medals so far, nabbed Biles her ninth Olympic medal, while American gymnast Suni Lee also managed to bring home the bronze. The duo, along with the rest of the American team, won the gold in the team field on Tuesday.

Biles, who’d already claimed the title of the most decorated gymnast in history, made headlines by returning to the games in 2024, recovering from a mental health condition that prompted her to withdraw from multiple events in Tokyo in the 2020 games.

The American gymnast crushed the vault portion of the event, before making up for a wavering beam performance with a stellar floor routine.

Biles, the first American Olympian in more than 120 years to win six gold medals in a gymnastics career, said earlier this week that her accolades are only part of the story for her.

“I don’t keep count, I don’t keep stats,” Biles said at a Tuesday press conference, before her second gold win of the Paris games, per People. “I just go out here and do what I’m supposed to and I’m doing what I love and enjoying it, so that’s really all that matters to me.”

The Olympian, who defended her teammates earlier this week against former Team USA gymnast MyKayla Skinner’s claim that the delegation’s members “don’t have the work ethic” to compete, also became the oldest Olympic women’s gymnastics champion since 1952 at 27 years old.

Biles is up for three more Olympic medal opportunities, including vault, beam, and floor, events in which she’s shattered countless records.