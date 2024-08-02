Hunter Biden to be sentenced shortly after Election Day

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, will be sentenced on November 13 — just days after the presidential election — for lying on a gun application and for illegally possessing a firearm.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika wrote in a Friday order that sentencing would be set for November, as Biden faces a September trial in California on tax-related charges.

Biden was convicted by a Delaware jury in June after less than 24 hours of deliberation, despite some jurors’ suggestions that the prosecution was unnecessary.

The June trial came days after former President Donald Trump earned a guilty verdict for falsifying business records to influence the 2016 election, a ruling that is under siege after a Supreme Court ruling granted Trump immunity for some actions he took as president.

Biden, who has demonstrated remorse for the period of his life in which he was addicted to drugs, has been the subject of a GOP-led House Oversight Committee investigation and a Republican-requested, wide-reaching special counsel investigation since 2023.

Still pending is a motion for dismissal, citing Trump Mar-A-Lago documents case judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling that the use of Special Counsels, such as that in Biden’s case, was not permitted by the Constitution.

President Biden, who promised on the campaign trail not to pardon his son, has yet to waiver in those plans, in the wake of his decision not to run for re-election.