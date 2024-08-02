"I love my Black job": Simone Biles takes a dig at Donald Trump after she wins gold again

Simone Biles just earned another gold medal and she had this to say about it: "I love my Black job."

The six-time gold medalist is the most decorated gymnast of all time and showed that with her all-around final win on Thursday.

After her win, singer Ricky Davila tweeted a photo of the gymnast holding up the silver goat charm on her necklace in one hand and her new gold medal in another. The tweet said, "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning Gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her Black job."

Biles responded to the post, "I love my Black job" with a Black heart emoji.

The reference to a "Black job" is from Donald Trump's first debate of the year against President Joe Biden in June. Trump stated that immigrants are "taking Black jobs now and it could be 18, it could be 19 and even 20 million people," NBC News reported.

He continued, "They’re taking Black jobs, and they’re taking Hispanic jobs, and you haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history."

Following the debate, Black people online explained their version of Black jobs, creating a viral moment in Black online spaces on X and TikTok.

During the National Association of Black Journalists conference on Thursday, Trump was asked to clarify what he meant by Black jobs. "A Black job is anybody that has a job. That's what it is," Trump babbled, according to Salon's senior critic Melanie McFarland.