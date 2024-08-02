Kamala Harris raised $310 million in July, more than twice Trump's fundraising haul

Vice President Kamala Harris’s campaign raised an astonishing $310 million in the month of July, Politico reported Friday, with two-thirds of the total raised in a single week.

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee’s massive fundraising haul is more than double that raised by former President Donald Trump, whose campaign took in just $137 million for July, despite the attempt on his life and his official nomination at the Republican National Convention.

The Harris campaign and committees affiliated with her campaign also reported $377 million cash on hand, compared to Trump’s campaign’s $327 million. The Harris campaign also made history by being the quickest presidential campaign to break the 10-figure mark, the campaign told Politico on Friday.

“The tremendous outpouring of support we’ve seen in just a short time makes clear the Harris coalition is mobilized, growing, and ready to put in the work to defeat Trump this November,” Harris campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement, per NPR. “It is the product of a campaign and coalition that knows the hard work and fighting spirit needed to win in November – and when we fight, we win.”

Since Biden’s exit from the race last month, the Democratic ticket has experienced a skyrocketing grassroots support.

The vice president’s campaign broke records when it raised $81 million in donations within 24 hours of announcing her candidacy. In the week of her announcement, a series of Zoom-based fundraisers raised an additional $20 million, Harris' campaign reporting that two-thirds of the donations it received came from first-time donors.

It's a stark contrast with where the race stood when President Joe Biden was still the presumptive nominee. Following his poor debate performance, major donors began holding back about $90 million in pledges; upon Harris’ entry into the race, those same donors are now committing $150 million to a pro-Harris super PAC, Mediaite reported.