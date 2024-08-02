Philadelphia mayor's tweet pushing Shapiro for VP sparks confusion

Philadelphia mayor Cherelle Parker sent Democrats on social media into a frenzy on Friday, after she endorsed Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro as the Democratic candidate for vice president.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who is set to announce her VP pick ahead of a Tuesday rally, reportedly hasn’t made a decision yet, though Shapiro appears in a list of six or so vetted nominees, including Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.

But Parker’s tweet, plus a report from Philidelphia journalist Ernest Owens claiming the post “was scheduled for Monday,” were enough to convince many that Shapiro was locked in as VP. The post is still live as of Friday evening.

“I can’t think of a better partner than our governor,” the mayor says in the clip, leading some to believe Shapiro had been picked to join the ticket.

The tweet, which came at around the same time as Harris was meeting with transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg as part of the selection process, was “not an announcement of anything,” per a source who told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Parker was simply showing support for Shapiro.

The Pennsylvania governor may be an ideal candidate to sway Rust Belt voters, but he isn’t without his baggage. Shapiro’s sharp criticism of pro-Palestinian campus demonstrations and defense of charter schools may be alienating to young progressive voters, a group Harris reinvigorated after Biden left the race.

Harris, who officially became the Democratic presidential nominee after a virtual vote on Friday, is expected to finalize her pick over the weekend, a decision the campaign hopes will maintain the enthusiasm streak that’s propelled Harris’ campaign since President Joe Biden left the race last month.