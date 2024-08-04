RFK Jr. shares bizarre video about him dumping a dead bear in Central Park

Early Sunday afternoon, Independent Presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr. dropped a grim offering to his social media followers, revealing an intimate look at how he chooses to spend his downtime.

In the clip shared to X (formerly Twitter), Kennedy sits at a dinner table in front of a huge tray of meat, telling a story to Roseanne Barr — a staunch Trump supporter — about a time he dumped a dead bear in New York’s Central Park a decade ago, as she laughs and sips a cup of coffee.

Introducing his share of the video by writing, "Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker," in reference to a forthcoming article which is anticipated to be a juicy read, Kennedy makes sure to specify in the clip that he was not drunk when this bear situation took place, but that the people he was with at the time very much were, and encouraged him to do it. As he moves along in the story, he shares that a lot of bicycle accidents had been occurring in the city around this time, which led to the idea of casually disposing of the bear — which he chanced upon while out on a “falconing” excursion in Goshen, N.Y. and put in his van to skin and eat later — in such a way, as to make it look like another similar accident had occurred because bears are, of course, being taken out by bikes all of the time in New York City.

"It'll be funny for people," Kennedy laughs in the video, regarding his bear death prank.

Watch here: