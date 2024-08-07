Multiple Taylor Swift shows canceled, as Austrian authorities investigate terror plot

Three shows on Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” have been canceled after Austrian authorities apprehended two people suspected of plotting a terrorist attack in Vienna.

The suspects — a 19-year-old Austrian citizen and another unidentified person — were arrested, with police finding chemical substances at their homes.

“According to the current status of the investigation, the two suspects became radicalized via the internet,” Austrian public security director Franz Ruf reportedly said.

According to Ruf, the 19-year-old pledged an oath of allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Per a statement released on social media by Austrian tour promoter Barracuda Music and shared by Swift’s team, the entire Vienna leg of the tour was canceled.

“With confirmation from government officials of a planned terrorist attack at Ernst Happel Stadium, we have no choice but to cancel the three scheduled shows for everyone's safety,” the statement read.

The “Fortnight” singer, who’s canceled or postponed only a handful of shows since the tour began in March of last year, planned to perform to more than 60,000 fans per night during the three-show leg of the tour, which has drawn more than 5 million attendees since it began.

Swift, embarked on the European leg of her “Eras Tour,” previously shared a statement mourning three young fans killed in a separate attack in the United Kingdom at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested in that attack.

Refunds for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows will be issued within the next ten days, while information on potential rescheduled dates has yet to be released.