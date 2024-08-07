Steve Martin, acknowledging Tim Walz resemblance, passes on "SNL" offer

Steve Martin knows he looks like Tim Walz, but he’s just not ready to play a Menards Man.

Hours after Walz accepted a bid to join the Democratic ticket, social media swirled with comparisons between the 60-year-old governor and Martin, and chatter that the comedy legend may be just the man to play the VP nominee on “Saturday Night Live.”

And after fellow “Saturday Night Live” legend Maya Rudolph accepted an offer to reprise her Kamala Harris impression for the show’s 50th season, and its coverage of the November race, eyes turned to Martin even more.

Addressing the duo’s similarity, Martin posted to Threads that he “just learned that Tim Walz wants to go on the road with Marty Short,” referring to his friendship with his “Three Amigos” and “Only Murders In the Building” co-star.

On Wednesday, even NBC’s Lorne Michaels caught wind of the comparison, reportedly offering the sixteen-time host an offer. But according to the Los Angeles Times, Martin just couldn’t see himself stepping into the school lunch-loving Minnesotan’s shoes.

“I said, ‘Lorne, I’m not an impressionist. You need someone who can really nail the guy.’ I was picked because I have gray hair and glasses,” the Emmy Award winner said.

Martin also had trouble with locking himself down to the role for the season, adding that “it’s ongoing.”

“It’s not like you do it once and get applause and never do it again. Again, they need a real impressionist to do that. They’re gonna find somebody really, really good. I’d be struggling,” he told the Times.

Casting details for the show’s 50th season beginning in September are not yet finalized — including for a Walz stand-in, should they opt not to use a current cast member — though at least two cast members are calling it quits ahead of the break’s end.