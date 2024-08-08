Wendy’s gets ahead in the ongoing “value meal wars” with a limited-time-only $1 Frosty deal

Shortly after announcing its value meal deals, Wendy’s is awarding its consumers with another bombshell offer, this time involving its beloved Frosty.

From Monday, August 5 through Sunday, September 15, the fast-food chain is offering a $1 Frosty deal at restaurants nationwide. The $1 promo includes any flavor Frosty, including the Classic Chocolate Frosty and the Triple Berry Frosty, which Wendy’s said will be available only for a few more days.

In addition to the new deal, customers who currently hold a MyWendy’s account on the Wendy’s app or its website can earn Rewards that can be redeemed for free food and drinks. For each $1 spent — including on each discounted Frosty — customers can earn 10 points. Points are added automatically by placing a pickup or delivery order with the Wendy’s app or website. They can also be added by scanning the QR code in the Wendy’s App at the counter or pickup window when placing an order. Customers who earn at least 200 points can trade them for some of their favorite menu items in the Wendy’s Rewards Store.

At this time, Wendy’s hasn’t announced what flavor of Frosty will succeed the viral Triple Berry Frosty. The chain has previously released seasonally-themed Frostys, including Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint flavors, along with more classic options, like the Vanilla Frosty.

Until then, customers should enjoy all the $1 Frostys they can get their hands on.