I tried Wendy’s new Triple Berry Frosty so you don’t have to

Back in June, Wendy’s announced the launch of a new, seasonal Frosty flavor, its beloved icy treat: its latest limited-edition was going to be Triple Berry. Wendy’s hailed its newest addition as “the biggest and juiciest flavor to join Wendy’s iconic Frosty lineup yet.”

The Triple Berry Frosty combines three of the “freshest fruit flavors of the season,” including strawberries, blackberries and raspberries. It also touts a vibrant purple hue that “will transport your senses to a cool summer vacay with its smooth and creamy texture,” Wendy’s added in its press release.

“We’ve seen Frosty fandom continue to grow with each new flavor we roll out — and Triple Berry Frosty is sure to deliver,” Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. CMO for The Wendy’s Company, said in a press release. “Since 1969, Wendy’s has been famous for our Frosty and fans can trust that we’ll continue to evolve our iconic treat, inspired by our fans’ cravings and the flavors of the season.”

The new Frosty has already garnered mixed reviews from taste-testers nationwide. One could say folks are “berry” divided over the icy treat. So, in an attempt to be a part of the discourse, I got my hands on a Triple Berry Frosty from my local Wendy’s to try it myself.

Upon first glance, the Frosty itself was picture perfect — the promised vibrant purple hue was indeed present and the treat itself had the signature swirl at the top of its cup, complete with specks of icy bits distinguishing it from plain ol’ soft serve.

The color was a real standout for me, mainly because — unlike other Frostys of the past — this one was just pretty. It’s the kind of shade of purple that’s also oddly nostalgic. The color was akin to the old dollhouses, Polly Pocket outfits and fashion accessories I used to play with in my youth. It’s weird to associate a fast-food dessert with such core childhood memories, but I guess sometimes certain foods have that kind of unexpected effect on you.

The Frosty was incredibly scoopable and creamy, but not slushie-like or melty in terms of texture. Unfortunately, though, the dessert’s aesthetics were its only positive attributes.

Its taste, however, was far from delicious. The artificial mixed berry flavor tasted like straight-up medicine — think cough medicine mixed with Tums Ultra Assorted Berries — but frozen. That’s all to say that the excitement and joy I felt upon getting my Frosty was quickly gone after I took my first bite.

On social media, other taste testers who weren’t fans of the Frosty said it “is about as nasty as you can get” and described it using the vomiting emoji. One TikTok reviewer said the dessert tasted “like Play-Doh.”

As for the Frosty’s fans, one X user said, “The Berry flavoured Frosty from Wendy’s tastes like those old Gogurts where it had two separate flavours on either end of the tube and you had to suck it all down to read the jokes on the tube.” Another user said, “just got the triple berry frosty and it tastes like a real good makeout sesh idk how else to describe it.”

A small Triple Berry Frosty is currently available for $2.49. It is replacing this spring’s Orange Dreamsicle.