Prince William and Kate Middleton join Snoop Dogg for Olympics video congratulating British athletes

Kate Middleton and Prince William joined a number of British personalities, as well as American rapper and Olympics host Snoop Dogg in a video congratulating Great Britain's athletes for their performances in Paris. The clip was shared to the royals' joint X/Twitter account on Aug. 11 ahead of the Games' closing ceremony.

"Greetings, loved one," Snoop Dogg said at the video's onset, riffing off one of his lines from Katy Perry's hit 2010 song, "California Gurls."

"From all of us watching at home, congratulations to team GB!" the Princess of Wales said in the video, standing alongside her husband, who added, "Well done on all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all."

"Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!" the couple wrote in the post. "Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud! Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer."

The royal pair have remained largely out of the public eye – except for appearing for Trooping the Color – since Middleton revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer in March, . According to PEOPLE, there were murmurs that they would appear in Paris for the Olympics; however, the pre-taped footage from their contribution to the congratulatory montage — in which the Prince sports a beard — comes during a moment of reprieve from their royal duties while they are away on vacation with their three children.