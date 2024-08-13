Costco rolls out new regulation to prevent non-members from entering its warehouse stores

Last year, Costco representatives told CNBC that they would soon be cracking down on membership-sharing, primarily by being more stringent on their photo and membership ID-checking. As part of the change, the company would require customers to present membership cards with a photo, or along with a photo ID, at self-checkout registers. Now, a little over a year later, Costco is alerting customers to another rule change.

A statement on its website says: "Over the coming months, membership scanning devices will be used at the entrance door of your local warehouse. Once deployed, prior to entering, all members must scan their physical or digital membership card by placing the barcode or QR Code against the scanne. Guests must also be accompanied by a valid member for entry."

Though some warehouse locations have already operated with a similar policy for years — just with Costco attendants doing the scanning — his change will ensure that every single person must scan in prior to entrance, though some shoppers will still be admitted if accompanying someone else with a membership ID.

"Additionally, if your membership card does not have a photo, please be prepared to show your valid photo ID," the statement continued.

The current rate for a Costco memberships is $60 per year, but other memberships, with differing benefits and access, are offered at higher prices.