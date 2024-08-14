“The Holdovers” star Dominic Sessa set to star as the late chef Anthony Bourdain in “Tony” biopic

Dominic Sessa, whose breakout role in “The Holdovers” garnered much attention at last year’s awards season, is slated to star as the late chef Anthony Bourdain in the upcoming eponymous biopic, “Tony.”

A24 is currently in negotiations to acquire the film from production company Star Thrower Entertainment, several unnamed sources told Deadline. Star Thrower previously produced the biographical sports drama “King Richard,” which centers on the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena Williams. The film earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination and secured a Lead Actor win for star Will Smith.

As for “Tony,” the film’s premise still remains a mystery. It’s not clear what period of Bourdain’s life the upcoming feature will focus on, Variety said.

Bourdain — who was best known for hosting several travel and food shows, including “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown” — died by suicide in 2018.

In 2021, Bourdain’s life and career were spotlighted in the documentary “Roadrunner.” The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, also featured interviews with Momofuku founder David Chang and French chef Éric Ripert, along with members of the production crew from “Parts Unknown.” Shortly after its release, the film found itself at the center of controversy after Neville revealed in an interview that he used artificial intelligence to emulate Bourdain’s voice reciting quotes that he had written.

Tim and Trevor White of Star Thrower and Matt Miller will produce “Tony,” alongside director Matt Johnson. The film’s script is written by Lou Howe and Todd Bartels. Emily Rose will executive produce.