Candace Cameron Bure reflects on "weird" witch role she played on "Boy Meets World"

Actor Candace Cameron Bure on a recent episode of the "Pod Meets World" podcast — hosted by former "Boy Meets World" cast members — has shared that she would likely consider a past role differently if she were asked to play it today.

Bure in 1997 was asked to play the role of Millie, a witch on "Boy Meets World." When asked how she responded to the proposal, Bure said she was comfortable with the idea. "Well, I'm an actress. Like, totally fine. This is fun. It's sitcom. It's comedy," she said.

"It still felt like a very safe place to do that," she added, "because of what the show was all about in itself. And it's a family show. So I felt comfortable in that way. But it was a little weird. I mean, I remember saying some of those lines now having watched. And I'm like, yeah, this doesn't totally feel good.

"If there was a part that called for the evil witch, but it was redemptive at the end, that's what I'm always looking for in my storytelling and stories of faith, whether they have faith or not," Bure continued. "I just want redemption. So if the through line was like, 'Evil is good. Let's keep practicing this,' my answer would be no."

Bure, who formerly starred in the popular '90s sitcom "Full House," is open about her staunch devotion to Christianity. As noted by Entertainment Weekly, she was among those who criticized part of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony — which paid homage to the international sports competitions' ancient Greek origins — for trafficking in "satanism" and what critics thought were references to DaVinci's "The Last Supper."

“I love the Olympic Games . . . So to watch such an incredible and wonderful event that’s gonna take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting," Bure wrote in an Instagram reel. ". . . It made me so sad."