Longtime Taco Bell fans will be thrilled to hear that the fast food chain is bringing back a few of its most beloved menu items from the past five decades.

Available exclusively at three Taco Bell locations in Southern California, the fan-favorite items include the Tostada (which was one of Taco Bell’s original menu items when it opened its first location in 1962), Green Burrito (which gained popularity amid the ‘70s), Meximelt (which was highly sought-out in the ‘80s), Beef Gordita Supreme (which was a classic staple in the ‘90s) and Caramel Apple Empanada (which Taco Bell described as its “2000s star”).

The fan-favorite flashbacks are part of a menu test “looking back and celebrating the most mouth-watering, iconic hits through the decades,” Taco Bell said in the Aug. 14 press release. Returning items will be available at the Irvine and Brea restaurants between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, along with the Fullerton restaurant from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, while supplies last.

“Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of craveable products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on the comfort and value they are looking for,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer. “Now, we’re thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu.”