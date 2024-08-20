"Jonah's made love to many couches": Julia Louis-Dreyfus on "Veep" characters resembling GOP members

Julia Louis-Dreyfus on a recent episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" set the record straight regarding any potential conflations of her "Veep" character and the actual Vice President of the United States.

“Let me explain to you: On 'Veep,' I played a narcissistic, megalomaniac sociopath, and that is not Kamala Harris,” Louis-Dreyfus said of her character, Selina Meyer, on Monday.

“It might be another candidate in the race," she offered, in what was likely a jest about former president Donald Trump.

Louis-Dreyfus candidly told Colbert that she felt Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, was most like Meyer's former White House liaison, Jonah Ryan (Timothy Simons). The former "Seinfeld" actor added that she was sure "Jonah's made love to many couches," a joking nod to a rumor that Vance has had intimate relations with a couch.

As noted by Entertainment Weekly, "Veep" (which debuted on HBO 2012), has seen a significant revival since President Joe Biden announced he was withdrawing from the presidential election, with the show's first season gaining 350% in viewership in July.

Speaking to the outlet at Comic Con last month, Louis-Dreyfus said the show's resurgence has been a "wild thing to witness.”

"I'm delighted," she added. "I'm happy people are getting a kick out of it. And I know that Kamala Harris is — big time."