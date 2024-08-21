Bill Clinton dubs Kamala Harris the "president of joy" at DNC

Deep into day three of the Democratic National Convention, former President Bill Clinton dubbed Kamala Harris the "president of joy," focusing on the happiness and hopefulness that her campaign with Tim Walz has brought about for Democrats from the jump.

Having ripped up the draft of his convention speech after watching opening night to write a new one "with a more fun, youthful, joyful approach,” a Clinton aide told CNN, Clinton encouraged those listening to let in a breath of fresh air by voting for Harris, saying, "You'll be proud of it for the rest of your life."

Going on to say that he personally wants an America that's more joyful and inclusive, Clinton got in a few digs at Donald Trump as an example of someone who's made a reputation for himself as being very anti-that, saying that Trump "creates chaos" and "curates it as though it's precious art."

“Kamala Harris is the only candidate in this race who has the vision, the experience, the temperament, the will, and yes, the sheer joy, to get something done," he said. "I mean, look, what does her opponent do with his voice? He mostly talks about himself. So, the next time you hear him, don’t count the lies, count the ‘I’s.’”

