Chicken nuggets with a side of entertainment? Chick-fil-A slated to launch its own streaming service

Published August 22, 2024

A Chick-fil-A restaurant is seen on July 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain known for its fried chicken sandwiches, is looking to enter the entertainment industry. 

According to Variety, the chain plans to launch its very own streaming service. Chick-fil-A has been working with Hollywood production companies and studios “to create family-friendly, mostly unscripted original shows,” the outlet reported. The chain is also in talks to license and acquire content, according to an unnamed source who pitched a project.

Specific programs include a game show from Glassman Media, the company behind NBC’s “The Wall,” and Sugar23, which is behind Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why.” The show has been given a 10-episode order, per Variety.

Budgets for unscripted projects are reportedly in the range of $400,000 per half-hour. Chick-fil-A is also considering both scripted projects and animation, sources said. Brian Gibson, who has worked on several big-name series like “Top Gear” and “The X Factor,” is leading the charge on programming and has been in talks with various producers.       

Sources told Deadline that Chick-fil-A hopes to launch its streaming service later this year.

Chick-fil-A is the latest non-entertainment company to join the so-called “streaming wars.” It follows in the footsteps of Lyft, which produced “Lucky Lyft,” a trivia game show hosted by Bob The Drag Queen; and Airbnb, which produced the documentary “Gay Chorus Deep South” that aired on MTV. In addition, Northwell Health — the primary healthcare provider in New York state — is also said to soon be veering into the the film and television realm, primarily via documentary content.

Chick-fil-A previously produced a series of short animated films for its site, “Stories of Evergreen Hills,” and made children’s puzzles and games under its Pennycake brand.


