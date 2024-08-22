FBI, Chicago Police investigate who contaminated DNC breakfast with maggots

Chicago Police and the FBI are investigating who contaminated a breakfast buffet served to delegates at the Democratic National Convention with maggots.

As first reported by local station WGN, delegates from Missouri, South Dako, Ohio, Minnesota and Indiana entered the dining area at a Fairmont Hotel in downtown Chicago around 6:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Once there, two women who had reportedly hidden themselves in the bathroom “ran out and threw maggots into the breakfast buffet.”

This was confirmed by both the hotel and the convention’s information center. In speaking with The Guardian, a representative from the Fairmont said “a group of individuals caused a disruption at a DNC-related breakfast event at our hotel this morning” and that hotel staff “acted immediately to clean and sanitize the area, ensuring that the event could continue without further incident.” Delegates told local media that hotel staff quickly replaced the buffet with entirely new food.

In a statement, the convention wrote that “the offenders are believed to have then left the area. One victim was treated and released on scene. Along with the [Chicago police department], FBI-Chicago is assisting in the investigation.”