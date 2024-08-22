Former Jan. 6 committee chair: Trump "couldn't handle losing" in 2020 — "now he's plotting again"

Donald Trump might try to steal the election, yet again, if he loses to Kamala Harris according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Axios reported.

The former Jan. 6 committee chair — who has spent nearly two years investigating Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election and his role in the attack on the Capitol— revealed the former president's plausible plans during his speech at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, saying Trump is “plotting again.”

Thompson delivered his speech after a video played that called attention to Trump’s ideas to pardon Jan 6. rioters and reminded the DNC audience that the GOP candidate has been charged for his actions concerning the Capitol attack.

"If re-elected, he will never be held accountable," the video stressed.

The former committee chair claimed that the rioters went as far as to attack the Capitol “because Donald Trump couldn't handle losing," and added, "Now, he's plotting again."

"His campaign proclaims that elections won't end until the moment of inauguration. 'We will win, or it was rigged. We win or else' ... choose democracy, not political violence," Thompson warned, citing Trump co-campaign manager Chris LaCivita’s comments from earlier this month.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung had a few choice words for Thomson. "Is Bennie Thompson making the absurd claim that President Trump stole the election in 2016?" Steven Cheung told Axios in a statement, adding "Bennie is a vile and despicable piece of trash who is clearly suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome who can't get over 2016."