Jon Stewart mocks Fox News for having to admit DNC was a hit despite host's attempt to spin

Jon Stewart picked apart conservative media's reactions to the week-long Democratic National Convention, highlighting the hypocrisy in the Fox News pundits' contradictory comments about the event.

During a live "Daily Show" episode Thursday, Stewart recapped the lively four-day program in Chicago that had entertainers like Lil Jon, Stevie Wonder and Pink performing and saw Vice President Kamala Harris accept the Democratic nomination for president. Officially, Harris is now the first Black woman and first Asian person to become the party's pick for president. However, all the excitement and success surrounding the DNC didn't convince Fox News anchors.

"It's very difficult when you're inside that convention environment to know if this has been a successful endeavor," Stewart said. "Perhaps the best way to see how it really went is through the eyes of a more objective observer, a fair and balanced organization that will give you a clear-eyed perspective."

Then the comedian played a montage clip of multiple Fox News pundits and hosts who said "there's not much joy" at the DNC or noted empty chairs during President Joe Biden's speech.

"The vibes are off. . . This is probably the most boring scene I’ve ever seen in my entire life," host Jesse Watters said in one clip.

“Oooh, so boring,” Stewart joked. “I forgot your life is a never-ending joyride of talking to Brit Hume in between catheter ads on Fox. But unfortunately for Jesse Knievel over here, the next night even Fox had to acknowledge, ‘fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji.'"

The host showed clips of Fox News hosts admitting that the DNC looked like an exciting time even though they called out Democrats for focusing on “all the vibes” instead of “the actual issues that matter.”

"You can't eat good vibes," said host Laura Ingraham.

"So which is it?" Stewart retorted. "Did the vibes fatten you up or are they emotional Ozempic? I guess you’re right. You can’t feed your family on vibes. You can only feed your family on immigration fearmongering."

Despite all the pushback from pundits, as the convention went on they agreed that there were aspects of the week that were working, including Harris's running mate Governor Tim Walz who proved himself "a great wingman."

“The Walz came tumbling down,” Stewart joked. But the comedian also reveled in Watters' continuous denial about the lively convention, playing another clip of Watters, claiming that the DNC “felt like a funeral.” A split screen next to Watters showed a DJ happily dancing at the convention.

“And we all know funerals always have a DJ,” Stewart stated.

"The Daily Show" airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and streams on Paramount+.