A newly released FOX News poll has Democrat Ruben Gallego up massively in the Arizona Senate race.

The poll, released on Wednesday evening, showed Gallego beating Lake by a margin of 56% to 41% in the upcoming race to replace Sen. Kyrsten Sinema. The same poll showed former President Donald Trump down by one to Vice President Kamala Harris.

In the same poll, Harris takes the edge in sun belt states Arizona, Georgia and Nevada, while trailing Trump by just one point in North Carolina. The expanded lead in the historically redder battleground states make Harris’ paths to electoral college victory even wider, and put the Trump campaign on defense after both campaigns dumped cash into Pennsylvania.

Gallego, who snagged a coveted endorsement from the Arizona Police Association on Monday, even after its president spoke at a Trump campaign rally just before the weekend, has managed to assume endorsements from numerous moderate organizations, despite his somewhat progressive tenure as a congressman representing parts of Phoenix.

"Congressman Gallego has continually fought for robust, increased funding for America's Law Enforcement, and specifically Arizona Law enforcement," the Association said in a statement.

The seat, currently held by Democratic-caucusing Independent Sinema, is a crucial part of any hope for Democrats to hold control of the Senate.

The pair are slated to debate on Oct. 9, the day early voting by mail begins in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county.

Lake, who continues to deny the results of the 2020 election, and the 2022 gubernatorial race that she lost, was awkwardly pushed off the stage by a string of increasingly aggressive prompter messages at the Friday Trump rally when she went over her allotted speaking time.

Lake is currently embroiled in a defamation suit launched by the former Republican Maricopa County recorder, who she claimed had to do with her loss, which she appealed all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court.