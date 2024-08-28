"Women are strong": Sigourney Weaver talks Kamala Harris and Ripley from "Alien" franchise

Actor Sigourney Weaver became emotional during a press conference at the Venice Film Festival while talking about playing Ellen Ripley in the "Alien" films, threading the impact of her past role with her admiration for Vice President Kamala Harris.

When asked to what extent cinema could affect Harris' potential to become the first woman to hold the office of U.S. President, Weaver stated that she was “so excited about Kamala.”

“To think for one moment that my work would have anything to do with her rise makes me very happy, actually, because it’s true,” she said. “I have so many women who come and thank me.”

“It’s been difficult since 2016, and we’re all very grateful about her," Weaver added, observing her appreciation for the Veep.

“I’m always asked why I play strong women and I always think that’s such a weird question because I just play women, and women are strong and women don’t give up,” she continued. “You know why? We can’t. We have to do it.”