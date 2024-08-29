Trump says he was treated "worst" of any president, in angry Michigan speech

Donald Trump recycled attacks on the media, Joe Biden and the justice system in an angry Michigan speech on Thursday, as his campaign attacks pollsters tracking his losing ground.

Trump began by taking several minutes of the speech to complain about the media’s coverage of his rallies, alleging that his speeches don’t get the same praise as Harris’, despite what he views as being similar-sized crowds.

“They never said Trump’s a great speaker, I don’t even want that, but I must be a great speaker, right?” Trump said, seeking applause from the audience.

In addition to the media, Trump attacked the justice system, lambasting his “nine indictments” as unfair.

“Far more than Alphonse Capone . . . He liked killing people, but he had nothing like me,” Trump said.

Trump went on to suggest that he was treated worse than Abraham Lincoln, Andrew Jackson and Thomas Jefferson were, adding that he “even got shot.”

With a strained voice and meandering speech patterns, Trump showed signs of his age and demonstrated that it’s still hard for an old dog to learn new tricks, attacking President Joe Biden rather than his current opponent.

“He [Biden] was supposed to go to the White House, but he never got there. He went to Delaware, and he’s laying on a beach sleeping all day long,” Trump said. “No, seriously, who the hell wants to sleep? And who wants to sleep in public? He’s sleeping.”

The appearance in Potterville, Michigan came amid falling poll numbers, including a FOX News poll spelling bad news for the Trump campaign in historically red sun belt states, which the campaign sharply criticized.

“It's that time of year again. Fox is releasing atrocious polling,” a statement from the Trump campaign read. “President Trump continues to outperform polling from past cycles.”