Controversial Trump biopic still slated for pre-election release, despite objections

Donald Trump may not succeed in his efforts to bury a Cannes-debuted biopic depicting his rise to the top of the New York real estate scene.

According to Deadline, “The Apprentice,” which follows Trump's early career and personal life, including a scene depicting the spousal rape of his then-wife Ivana, is still slated for a pre-November U.S. release, despite a May cease and desist, and efforts from Trump-backing Hollywood elites.

Deadline, which notes Oct. 11 as a likely release date, explained that a Dan Snyder-owned distribution company stalled the release due to the former Washington football team owner’s reported upset with the film’s portrayal of Trump. But with a plan to buy out Snyder’s group from the film, at a 40% markup, “The Apprentice” may just see the light of day.

The controversial biopic, featuring Marvel’s Sebastian Stan and “Succession” star Jeremy Strong as Trump and mentor Roy Cohn, is set to be distributed by Briarcliff Entertainment, which rolled out past releases from Michael Moore and others.

The release inside the U.S. and international markets still faces a tough path, though distributors plan to show it at select film festivals after it reportedly left Cannes audiences stunned.

Trump’s campaign denied the film’s depiction back in May, calling the rape scene “pure malicious defamation” in a statement to Variety. But Trump, who was found civilly liable for sexually abusing writer E. Jean Carroll by a New York court, hadn’t initiated any legal action to block the film’s release beyond a cease and desist letter, suggesting he may not have a case.