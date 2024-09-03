"We will lose winnable seats": House and Senate Republicans are trailing in the campaign money race

Democrats are significantly outpacing Republicans in their fundraising efforts this year, prompting some in the GOP to warn that the party will lose key races unless there is a major influx of cash in the next few weeks.

Senate GOP campaign chair Steve Daines warned attendees at the Republican National Convention that Democrats are amassing more donations and leaving the GOP in the dust, out-raising them by $37 million at the end of June, Politico reported .

Those concerns are shared by other Republicans.

“Money can’t buy you love, but it can influence the outcome of an election,” Jason Thielman, executive director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told the Daily Caller. “The only thing preventing us from having a great night in November is the massive financial disparity our party currently faces. We are on a trajectory to win the majority, but unless something changes drastically in the next six weeks, we will lose winnable seats,” he added.

Democrats are outspending Republicans in six out of the eight top Senate races, according to the tracking firm AdImpact. In Arizona, Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego has a $57 million edge in ad spending over Republican Kari Lake. Similarly, Democratic Sens. Jacky Rosen of Nevada and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin both have $41 million advantages over their respective GOP challengers.

The DNC and Harris's campaign announced on Tuesday that they will send a record-breaking $25 million to support down-ballot Democrats, sending $10 million each to committees for the Senate and House.