Rachael Ray once thought she "almost killed" Tony Bennett while serving him osso bucco

In a sweet Instagram video shared Wednesday, television cook and host Rachael Ray shared a humorous anecdote about the late Tony Bennett. Ray said she invited Tony Bennett — referencing him by his full name, Tony Benedetto — over for dinner one night and while the legendary singer "ate two portions of osso bucco," Ray shared another joking admission: "I almost killed him."

Ray shared how she may have "gone a little overboard" with the floor polishing. When she pulled out Bennett's chair when serving aperitivo, the chair slid out from under him and Bennett "hit his head on my marble counter."

"He fell to the floor and I thought I killed Tony Bennett," Ray said.

In response, Bennett's wife Susan, whom Ray calls "glorious," said the singer would be fine. She told Ray, "He'll pop back up, just let him be." After sharing the story, said she "misses [her] friend so much," calling him the most beautiful man "maybe ever." She then went on to explain what osso bucco is — also differentiating between traditional, Milanese and Florentine styles — before she launches into making the Florentine iteration.

The caption of the video, which was shared in conjunction with the Instagram account home.made.nation, notes that Ray served the Bennetts osso bucco with creamy polenta and bread.