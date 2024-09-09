Celebrities mourn the loss of James Earl Jones, dead at 93

James Earl Jones, legendary star of stage and film whose signature booming voice made Darth Vader jump off the screen in the "Star Wars" franchise and gave Mufasa his rumbly roar in "The Lion King," died at the age of 93 on Monday, at his home in New York’s Hudson Valley area.

In a statement from Jones' representative, Barry McPherson, no immediate cause of death was given, saying only, "He passed this morning surrounded by his loved ones. He was a great man."

After his start on Broadway shortly after moving from Mississippi to New York in 1957, Jones split his light to shine on Hollywood as well, shifting back to get a number of Tony awards under his belt between roles. "The Great White Hope" earned him his first and only Oscar nomination in 1970 and although he never won one outright in the years to follow, he received an Honorary Academy Award in 2011 for his lifetime of work and contributions to the film industry.

Following the news of Jones' death, fellow celebrities flooded social media with thoughtful remembrances.

"Thank you dear James Earl Jones for everything. A master of our craft. We stand on your shoulders. Rest now. You gave us your best," Colman Domingo wrote in a post to X.

"James Earl Jones . . . there will never be another of his particular combination of graces," LeVar Burton added in a post of his own.

And in a statement to The Associated Press, Mark Hamill, who played Vader’s son Luke Skywalker in the “Star Wars” movies, writes, “One of the world’s finest actors whose contributions to ‘Star Wars’ were immeasurable. He’ll be greatly missed.”

“From the gentle wisdom of Mufasa to the menacing threat of Darth Vader, James Earl Jones gave voice to some of the greatest characters in cinema history,” said Bob Iger, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company, in a statement on Monday evening. “A celebrated stage actor with nearly 200 film and television credits to his name, the stories he brought to life with a uniquely commanding presence and a true richness of spirit have left an indelible mark on generations of audiences.”