Waffle House CEO Walt Ehmer dies at age 58, remembered as a “tireless advocate for public safety”

Walt Ehmer, the president and CEO of Waffle House, has died at age 58, the Atlanta Police Foundation announced on Sunday. The board of directors for Waffle House said in a statement that Ehmer died after battling a “long illness.”

“He will be greatly missed by his entire Waffle House family,” read the statement, per TODAY.com. “We will share more details in the coming days, including highlights of Walt’s 30+ year career at Waffle House. For now, we know all of you join us in extending our deepest condolences to Walt’s family. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Ehmer first joined Waffle House in 1992. He became president of the company in 2002 and later added the titles CEO and chairman to his name, according to information from Georgia Tech University, his alma mater.

According to Scott Stump writing for TODAY, "Ehmer also served on the boards of Aaron’s, the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation and the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, according to Georgia Tech." Additionally, he was a member of the board of trustees at the Atlanta Police Foundation.

“Walt was a dedicated leader, tireless advocate for public safety, and an unwavering supporter of our mission to build a safer, stronger Atlanta,” the foundation said in a Facebook post made Sept. 8. “His passion for community service and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of others will leave a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. He will be greatly missed.”

Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens issued a statement mourning Ehmer’s passing: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of Walt Ehmer, the CEO of Waffle House and a proud Georgia Tech alumnus. His leadership, dedication and warmth touched the lives of many, both within the Waffle House family and beyond. He leaves behind a remarkable legacy.”