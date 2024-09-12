Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein and running mate Dr. Butch Ware faced tough questions during their appearance on morning radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Thursday.

The interview got off to a rocky start when recurring guest Angela Rye asked Stein to clarify her assertion that her campaign was “winnable” in all 50 states, despite being off the ballot in at least 13, including three that didn’t allow write-ins.

“We will be on the ballot for 95% of voters. That is more than enough to win an election,” Stein said, adding that she would not “rule out” a win. Stein, who has been criticized as an intentional spoiler candidate, denied that she was in the race to block Democrats from power.

Later in the interview, Rye attempted to demonstrate the Green Party’s failure to build power from a grassroots level. She asked Stein how many members of the House of Representatives there were.

“How many total are there? What is it, 600, some number?” Stein said, before Rye set the record straight.

Host Charlemagne tha God pointed out that the Green Party seemed to have “a lot more smoke for the Democratic party” than other American politicians, prompting Ware to attack Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism of his party, as well as Vice President Harris’s perceived support for Israel’s war in Gaza.

“It is the talking point of AOC the other day, taking her marching orders from the DNC, that we are only running for president,” Stein said, before Rye responded with skepticism on her language choice.

“It is amazing to hear you talk about women of color as parroting talking points instead of us looking at basic math,” Rye said. “The one thing AOC has done that you haven’t is win some elections.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who slammed Stein’s candidacy as “not serious” and “predatory” in a September livestream, argued that the Stein, unlike Working Families Party organizers, didn’t have serious commitments to their goals.

Watch the full interview here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KGm2Fe4G3AA&t=6s