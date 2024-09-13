"It’s not about erasing the past": Linkin Park on controversy over new singer, Emily Armstrong

Linkin Park says the band has entered a new era. However, it isn't without controversy.

Earlier this week, the dormant rock band kicked off its "From Zero" tour in Los Angeles to share songs from their first album in seven years — due out on November 15 — but the discourse around their new singer, Emily Armstrong, is casting a dark cloud over the tour.

During the show in LA., founding member Mike Shinoda honored the passing of former lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide in 2017, while defending the band's decision to replace him with Armstrong — who was recently called out by Bennington’s son, Jaime, for her ties to the Church of Scientology and her support of Danny Masterson, who was convicted of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in 2023.

"It's not about erasing the past," Shinoda said to the crowd. "It's about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you."

But although USA Today reported that Armstrong — co-founder of alternative rock band Dead Sara — "made an instant impact with her raging vocals [and] fearless stage presence," some people are still very upset about her addition to the lineup — especially Jaime.

Variety reported that earlier this week Jaime shared a series of now-deleted Instagram stories in which he wrote that Shinoda had “quietly erased" his father’s life and legacy in real time, during international suicide prevention month.

Jaime continued to call out Shinoda and the band for its attempt to "reinvent itself" by replacing his father with Armstrong, "knowing Emily's history in the church and her history as an ally to Danny Masterson is what it is." He highlighted that the band "have refused to acknowledge the impact of hiring someone like Emily without so much as a clarifying statement on the variety of victims that make up [the] core fan base."

He added that the band “failed to address the concerns of their diverse fan base" and that they "betrayed the trust” of the fanbase who “trusted [them] to be the bigger better person. To be the change. Because you promised us that was your intention.” He concluded, “Now you’re just senile and tone-deaf.”

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

The allegations surrounding Armstrong were brought to light shortly after the band's reunion announcement. Fans online circulated an Instagram comment that former Scientologist and Mars Volta musician Cedric Bixler-Zavala sent to Armstrong, alleging that she has ties to the controversial group. Bixler-Zavala also alleged that Armstrong and others tried to silence his wife Chrissie Carnell Bixler after she came forward, claiming Masterson sexually assaulted her. Carnell Bixler testified against Masterson in 2022 and separately filed a lawsuit against him, NME reported.

Following the immediate backlash regarding Armstrong's alleged past, she issued a statement on Instagram about her ties to Masterson, writing, “I’m new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back. Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn’t have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women, and I empathize with the victims of these crimes,” she concluded.

If you are in crisis, please call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.