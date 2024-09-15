"Emmys": Dan and Eugene Levy crack a joke about "The Bear" being nominated as a comedy

Eugene and Dan Levy, the father-son Emmys hosting duo, are taking shots at "The Bear's" controversial comedy categorization.

The 76th Emmy Awards heated up with a monologue from the Emmy-winning comedy actors, the Levys, on Sunday evening, throwing shade at the Hulu series nominated for a historic 23 awards in the comedy genre.

Eugene joked, "‘The Bear’ is nominated for 23 Emmys tonight, making it the most nominated comedy in history."

“Now, I love the show, I love the show, and I know some of you will be expecting us to make a joke about whether ‘The Bear’ is really a comedy — but in the true spirit of ‘The Bear,’ we will not be making any jokes," Eugene said.

The hosts are two of many who have discussed the confusion and controversy around the show's tone and genre. While viewers and critics hotly debate the genre because of its weighty subject matter and anxiety-inducing storylines, it is considered a comedy. Its creator Christopher Storer sees it as a comedy, so that's the final ruling direct from the horse's mouth, as it were. It is reported that The Television Academy of Arts and Sciences doesn't enforce any definitions of what a comedy is, however. So there you go.

"The Bear" has already won an Emmy for best supporting and lead actor and actress in a comedy series for Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Read the rest of The 76th Emmy Awards winners here.