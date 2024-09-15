"Keep believing and vote": Liza Colón-Zayas uses Emmys win to uplift Hispanic women

Liza Colón-Zayas earned her first Emmy on Sunday, winning in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category for her role as sous chef Tina Marrero on FX's "The Bear."

As she accepted her award, an astonished Colón-Zayas said that her husband actor David Zayas had encouraged her to write an acceptance speech, though she hadn't taken his advice. "I didn't, because I didn't think it would be possible," she said.

"How could I have thought it would be possible to be in the presence of Meryl Streep and Carol Burnett and Janelle [James] and Sheryl Lee Ralph?" Colón-Zayas continued, citing her fellow nominees.

"Thank you for giving me a new life with this show. And to all the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing and vote," the actor concluded. "Vote for your rights."

Colón-Zayas' win came as somewhat of a surprise, given that Meryl Streep and Hannah Einbinder were the favorites to win for their respective roles in "Only Murders in the Building" and "Hacks." "The Bear" is up for 23 awards on the night. Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won their nominations in outstanding actor and supporting actor in a comedy seres, respectively.

Last month, Colón-Zayas told Variety that her first Emmy nomination was a validating moment in her decades-long career as an actor.

"To have the world say, 'We see you,' and I will dare to say, 'Here are my peers.' Carol Burnett raised me. Meryl Streep is a queen. Sheryl Lee Ralph too. Being in that company with those women is beyond," Colón-Zayas said.