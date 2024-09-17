"Our hearts are broken": Jane's Addiction cancels reunion tour after fight on stage

Jane's Addiction is calling quits on their big reunion tour after a fight between guitarist Dave Navarro and singer Perry Farrell broke out on stage at a show in Boston last week.

On Monday, the band announced on its Instagram page that they "have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group," and that they're pulling out of any remaining dates for the tour.

Jane's Addiction, which rose to fame in the '80s and '90s, was halfway through its reunion tour in the U.S. when the confrontation between Navarro and Farrell occurred on Friday.

Rolling Stone reported that this reunion tour was the first time the original band members had played together in 14 years, joining the new trend of rock groups like Oasis putting their differences aside to hit the road together.

However, the tussle between Navarro and Farrell led to Navarro sharing that “the mental health difficulties" of the band's singer were the main reason for ending the tour. The message was co-signed by the group's members Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins, who said, “Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative.”

The message concluded, “Our hearts are broken.”

Farrell also addressed the incident with a statement on Monday, writing, “This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show."

“Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation,” he said.