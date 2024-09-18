Kate Middleton quietly returns to work after concluding cancer treatment

Kate Middleton has resumed working for the first time since her cancer treatment concluded, hosting a meeting at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The Court Circular, which keeps a record of the royal family's activities, wrote in a post that “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle,” per CNN.

Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis in March, ending monthlong speculation and rumors about her seeming disappearance from the public eye. Earlier this month, Middleton announced that she had completed chemotherapy, providing an update on the status of her health.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Middleton said in a three-minute video message. “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone — especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything."

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes," she added. "I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."