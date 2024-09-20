It’s official! Trader Joe’s is bringing back its viral $3 mini tote bags

Back in February, Trader Joe’s introduced its limited-time mini tote bags, which sent the internet into a frenzy. The bright-colored bags were so popular (consumers were seen storming stores and grabbing as many bags as possible) that they eventually sold out across stores nationwide.

Now, TJ’s is relaunching its mini bags, once again for a limited time only. The bags are available for $2.99 each and come in the same four colors: red, blue, green and yellow. According to Mashed, the bags are a 65% cotton and 35% polyester blend.

Some TJ’s stores are limiting the number of mini totes each customer can take home due to their high demand. “Each neighborhood Trader Joe’s makes their own merchandising decisions about purchasing limits,” a company representative told People.

When the bags first sold out earlier this year, they were being listed online for absurdly high prices. On eBay, the totes were being sold for $300 and $500, even $1,000 for a set of all four colors.

According to videos on TikTok, customers in some TJ’s stores are arriving in swarms and rushing to get their hands on the recent batch of mini totes. In other stores, signs detailing how many bags each customer can purchase are on display.

Some folks also said that there was no line at their neighborhood stores and the overall process to secure the mini tote(s) was both seamless and organized.