Trader Joe's mini-tote bag is a big distraction from their reported union-busting

Forget about textured bags, bold waist-cinchers and tinted sunglasses, the hottest accessory this season is a canvas tote bag. Well, not just any ordinary tote, but a miniature one courtesy of Trader Joe’s.

Available for just $2.99 each, the canvas bags quickly became popular online once they were released earlier this month. The bags are pretty simple in design: a bland ecru exterior emblazoned with TJ’s trademark emblem along with straps that come in a red, navy, yellow or green hue. This isn’t the first time TJ’s has launched its own speciality bag. The California-based retailer currently sells a normal sized version of the same tote and a limited-edition reusable insulated bag. Despite those offerings, the mini-tote is the only one that’s gone viral — but what seems like a fun, spur-of-the-moment release actually seems a bit like a distraction from the latest reports about the supermarket chain's reported union-busting efforts.

In the same vein as the Stanley cup frenzy, the TJ’s totes are the “latest mundane item to suddenly become all the rage,” wrote Business Insider’s Emily Stewart. Videos across social media show eager consumers storming into stores, frantically grabbing as many bags as humanly possible. “These mfs wildin over a mini tote bag,” captioned one TikTok in which Trader Joe’s staff is seen wheeling out a tote-filled cart into an excited crowd. In some stores, the craze has become uncontrollable, forcing staff members to limit how many bags consumers can purchase. “Five! That’s the limit! Five!” yelled an employee in a separate video.

In other videos, happy consumers are seen obsessing over the bag, which allegedly “can fit a whole Macbook in there!,” per one user. Some even personalized their bags with dainty embroidery, drawings and decor. “The Trader Joe’s mini tote is cool and all,” said one creator. “But do you wanna know what’s even better? Embroidered Trader Joe’s tote!” Another unraveled the bag’s stitching to replace “Trader Joe’s” with “Trader Hoe’s.”

Much of the hype surrounding TJ’s mini totes can be attributed to the internet and social media. Consumer fads — be it the Stanley cup, Le Creuset cookware or Hydro Flasks — have come and gone pretty quickly in recent months. But even though many of these items are relatively commonplace, much of their appeal stems from the fact that they are brand new. TJ’s totes, in particular, are available for a limited time only, which has only intensified the consumer craze surrounding the bags. Those who do have the bags feel special — as if they’re part of an exclusive club of TJ’s consumers — while those who have yet to get their hands on them are rushing to purchase at least one bag from their local store. The totes are also cheap, making them all the more desirable and accessible.

However, a closer look at the latest news concerning Trader Joe’s reveals that the totes were launched in the wake of the grocery chain’s alleged ongoing efforts to squash its workers’ union. Earlier this year, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) — an independent federal agency tasked with protecting the rights of private sector employees — accused Trader Joe’s of “illegally retaliating against workers, firing a union supporter and spreading false information in an effort to chill an organizing campaign,” HuffPost reported. In response, the grocer’s legal team mounted a sweeping defense, arguing that the agency is “unconstitutional.”

“The National Labor Relations Act as interpreted and/or applied in this matter, including but not limited to the structure and organization of the National Labor Relations Board and the agency’s administrative law judges, is unconstitutional,” said Trader Joe’s attorney Christopher Murphy.

Reports noted that Trader Joe’s argument falls in line with conservative initiatives that take aim at federal agencies (including the NLRB) by ruling that they can no longer issue any regulation without authorization from Congress.

Trader Joe’s joins Starbucks as well as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Amazon, which have all filed legal papers in hopes of shutting down the NLRB for good. The NLRB launched similar accusations against Amazon and Starbucks, and accused SpaceX of illegally firing eight workers for criticizing Musk, according to The Guardian. Many worker advocates said if courts were to declare both the NLRB and the National Labor Relations Act unconstitutional, it would be “an assault” on workers’ rights that have been “considered fundamental” since the New Deal.

This isn’t the first time Trader Joe’s has allegedly engaged in union-busting efforts. In 2022, the grocery chain abruptly shut down a popular Trader Joe’s wine store in New York City, just days before 30 employees planned to organize a union election. Per CBS News, some employees learned that the store was permanently closing only when they arrived for work in the morning. TJ’s later denied that the closure was union-related, instead stating that the store was “underperforming.” Nakia Rohde, a spokesperson for the company, also said at the time that TJ’s was searching for another location for its wine shop.

In Feb. 2024, at least 20 workers who are members of the Trader Joe’s United union walked off the job in protest of “multiple unfair labor practices including the unlawful termination of a vocal union organizer at the store,” per the union’s official website.

“Trader Joe’s is illegally retaliating against its own workers for standing up for our rights. Workers are being harassed, intimidated, and unjustly fired,” said Jordan Pollack, a worker and organizer at the Essex Crossing TJ’s. “We walked out because Trader Joe’s needs to know that the harder they union-bust, the stronger we stand together to fight for each other. We’re calling on Trader Joe’s to actually act like the progressive company it claims to be: stop union-busting, respect the National Labor Relations Act, and reinstate Fredd!”

As for the mini tote bags, TJ’s said the bags will be back in stock soon, after shoppers began reselling them on eBay for an astounding $500. In the latest episode of the “Insider Trader Joe’s” podcast, host Matt Sloan said more bags will be available by late summer.

“We had actually hundreds of thousands of bags come in and go out within a week,” he said. “We had no inkling that they would be this exciting, this quickly, for so many customers.”

Demand for the bag continues to be high — and clearly, the distraction is working on a slew of unsuspecting TJ’s customers.