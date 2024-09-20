"She’s an incredible artist": Harris shows gratitude for Swift endorsement

Vice President Kamala Harris gave pop superstar Taylor Swift a shoutout in a new interview with Wired.

Harris was on-hand to take part in the outlet's “Autocomplete Interviews” series, in which celebs respond to popular search queries that follow their name. Harris peeled back a cover to reveal the search term “Kamala Harris Taylor Swift,” which has trended since the 11-time Grammy-winner publicly backed the vice president.

“I am very proud to have the support of Taylor Swift. She’s an incredible artist,” Harris said. “I really respect the courage that she has had in her career to stand up for what she believes is right.”

Swift's ndorsement came four years after she similarly endorsed Biden and Harris in 2020. Swift told fans she felt compelled to share her plans to vote for Harris after the Donald Trump campaign shared an AI-generated video of Swift endorsing the former president in 2024.

"It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth," she shared via Instagram immediately after the first presidential debate. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election."

The endorsement puts Swift in league with other pop stars like Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, and Olivia Rodrigo, as well as a grip of elected Republicans.

While Harris was happy for the nod from Swift, she noted that she didn’t agree with Swift on all the issues.

“We were on opposite sides of the Super Bowl last year. I am a 49ers fan,” the former California Senator said, poking fun at Swift’s Kansas City Chiefs fandom. “But who’s mad at anyone for being loyal to their team, right?”

Watch the full interview here: