New York Times poll shows Trump beating Harris in Sun Belt battleground states

Despite being deemed the clear winner by voters in this month's presidential debate, Vice President Kamala Harris is trailing Republican nominee Donald Trump in key battleground states, according to the latest New York Times/Siena College poll.

Though Harris leads nationally, 50-47, the poll shows Trump up 50-45 in Arizona and 49-45 in Georgia, two states that President Joe Biden narrowly won in 2020.

In North Carolina, which has voted Republican for over a decade, Trump leads Harris by just 2 points, 47-49.

According to the Times' polling average, Trump leads by just 1 point in North Carolina and 2 points in Arizona and Georgia. Harris leads by 2 points in Pennsylvania and Michigan and 1 point in Wisconsin and Nevada.

The Sun Belt states are three of seven key battlegrounds that will decide November’s election. If Harris wins in Pennsylvania and all other states where she currently leads in the polls, she would win the election, according to a Times analysis.

However, if Trump wins Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Nevada — three states where he's currently trailing — as well as the states he currently leads, he would return to the White House,