Anna Delvey didn't mince words as she bid adieu to "Dancing With the Stars," after being eliminated from the show on Tuesday.

When host Julianne Hough asked what Delvey would take away from the short-lived experience — having danced in only two rounds of the competition — the convicted con artist bluntly replied, "Nothing."

"There you have it, absolutely nothing," Hough said smiling.

“You had fun, stop it," said co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Delvey's dance partner, internet personality and professional dancer Ezra Sosa, appeared surprised by the reply, raising his eyebrows and shaking his head while smiling. The pair were axed after receiving a score of 17/30 for their dance routine to "Suddenly I See" by KT Tunstall. Actor Tori Spelling and her partner Pasha Pashkov were also sent packing.

Delvey's casting on the show was the subject of considerable controversy, given that the 33-year-old was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in 2019 for posing as a German heiress and defrauding wealthy individuals, banks and hotels of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Her week-one performance on "Dancing with the Stars" received a tepid reaction from fans on social media, who criticized her lack of energy. In a TikTok posted on Monday, Sosa shared that Delvey had not taken the online evaluations lightly.

"On my end, I was feeling so much positivity," he said in the video. "On my partner’s end, she wasn’t receiving the same. I think the hardest part of my day after (the) press line, she was reading the comments and we couldn’t find her. They finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I’ve never seen her like that, and it broke my heart."

Delvey clarified her feelings before her Tuesday performance in a pre-recorded clip. "After dancing, I was really happy. But when I went online, I was reading all these comments and I just felt really upset," she said. "I’m used to people who feel negatively about me. I get upset for a short moment of time but then I just move on."