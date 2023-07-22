Anna Delvey curates country song used as theme for house arrest podcast

Anna Delvey (real last name Sorokin) has partnered with TikTok celebrity and up-and-coming country singer, Brooke Butler, for the release of a song called "What the Hell?" that will be used as the theme for Delvey's podcast, "The Anna Delvey Show," created while under house arrest. The track features audio recorded while Delvey was incarcerated on Rikers Island for a long run of bounced checks, fake wire transfers and unpaid stays at lavish hotels around the world — a glamorous grift dramatized in the Netflix miniseries, "Inventing Anna,"(staring Julia Garner).

Jared Gutstadt, CEO of AudioUP, co-wrote the song with Butler and country songwriter Scarlett Burke, crediting Delvey not only as "curator," but as the name that will do the heavy lifting in terms of getting the track heard. "Songs are songs, I've written lots of them," Gustadt said in a quote obtained from NBC News. "But without a sort of brand where people could latch on to, you're competing with hundreds of millions of new songs coming out every year on Spotify. Adding that, "Typically you have to work really, really hard at radio to get on there. ... I think her name captures some people's imagination and attention."

Listen here: