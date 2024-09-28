N.C. gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson hospitalized with second-degree burns

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson was hospitalized on Friday night “following an incident at a campaign event” at the Mayberry Truck Show and Parade in Mount Airy, according to Mike Lonergan, the communications director for Robinson’s gubernatorial campaign.

As first reported by NewsNation and later verified by CNN, Robinson — who is North Carolina’s Republican nominee for governor — was treated for second-degree burns at Northern Regional Hospital. Law enforcement told CNN the burns “stemmed from an accident” at the automotive show and “no foul play was involved.” His appearance at the Mayberry Truck Show and Parade was one of several events Robinson attended on Friday.

According to Robinson’s team, the candidate is in good condition and good spirits.

Robinson has chosen to continue his campaign amid the fallout of a bombastic CNN report that revealed the lieutenant governor identified himself as a "Black Nazi" in a series of lewd posts he made on a pornographic website, where he also defended slavery.

Throughout his campaign, former president Donald Trump has supported Robinson, whom he once described as “Martin Luther King on steroids,” and has yet to withdraw his endorsement of the candidate. However, as multiple outlets reported, Trump did not mention Robinson during a recent campaign stop in North Carolina.





