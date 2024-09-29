“Not even worried”: Bill Maher is sure Trump is “definitely going to lose”

HBO host Bill Maher on Friday predicted that former President Donald Trump would “definitely” lose.

Maher discussed the possibility of Trump winning the election with a panel including author Fran Lebowitz, commentator Ian Bremmer and Israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari.

“Give us a few weeks. You never know. We still don’t know if we are going to repeat that mistake,” Bremmer said.

“We’re not. I’ve already put my marker down on that,” Maher replied.

“You’re not even worried about it?” asked Lebowitz.

“No, not at all,” Maher replied. “No, no, no. He’s definitely going to lose. You can just feel it.”

“I hope you’re right,” Lebowitz said.

Still, Maher predicted that the polls would continue to be “even.”

“I promise you. Don’t worry. Don’t think about it. I don’t think about it,” he said. “And then, even if he does win, well you wouldn’t have gone through all that stress.”