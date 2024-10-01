Chef José Andrés heads to North Carolina to volunteer and provide food to those displaced by Helene

Andrés, along with organization World Central Kitchen, will be assisting and providing aid

By Michael La Corte

Deputy Food Editor

Published October 1, 2024 11:05AM (EDT)

Chef José Andrés visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2024 on March 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Chef José Andrés visits the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2024 on March 10, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)

As Asheville, North Carolina residents continue to struggle following the brutal aftermath of Helene, which hit Florida’s Big Bend region last week as a Category 4 Hurricane, Chef José Andrés has shared on X, formerly Twitter, that he’s going to be doing his part to contribute aid. 

“Quick report on my way to [Asheville] to join @WCKitchen teams, from a @WaffleHouse in Abingdon” he wrote, referring to World Central Kitchen, the food relief nonprofit Andrés founded in 2010. “Picking sandwiches for any hungry first responder I may find [on] the way!” Andrés continued, saying he was also “"proud of the teams responding in many states from Florida to North Carolina plus our response in Acapulco."

Related

Helene leaves over 100 dead and thousands without water

As Salon reported over the weekend, Helene’s devastation is far-reaching, with heavy damage done to North Carolina, particularly the western parts of the state, such as Asheville. The city is reportedly only accessible by air at the moment. According to Blue Ridge Public Radio, which shared a press release from the city, “nearly 100,000 Asheville residents may not have access to water for weeks.” 

In total, the storm has left over 100 dead — with at least 42 are dead in North Carolina alone. As Salon’s Marin Scotten noted, supplies have been slow to reach those in need in the area due to “mudslides and flooding blocking interstate highways." 

Read more

about this topic


By Michael La Corte

Michael is a food writer, recipe editor and educator based in his beloved New Jersey. After graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, he worked in restaurants, catering and supper clubs before pivoting to food journalism and recipe development. He also holds a BA in psychology and literature from Pace University.

MORE FROM Michael La Corte

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Asheville Chef José Andrés Hurricane Helene North Carolina