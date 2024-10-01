"You weren't going to fact-check": Vance gets his mic cut after fuming over fact-check

JD Vance has never let the facts get in the way of his stories about Springfield, Ohio's Haitian community.

That continued at the vice presidential debate Tuesday night when the Ohio senator tried to conflate the legal immigrants with people who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. Vance fumed after debate moderator and "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan pointed out that the Haitian immigrant community in Springfield — which Vance and running mate Donald Trump have accused of eating local pets — are in the country legally.

"Just to clarify for our viewers: Springfield, Ohio does have a large number of Haitian migrants who have legal…temporary protected status," Brennan shared.

"The rules were that you guys weren’t going to fact-check," Vance responded, before explaining the process by which Haitians in Springfield obtained their legal residency.

"Thank you so much for explaining the legal process," Brennan said, as both Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tried to shout responses. "The audience can’t hear you because your mics are cut."

Since the night of the first presidential debate, the Trump-Vance campaign has run a smear campaign against immigrants, focusing on the town of Springfield in particular. Their claims about the immigrants in the town, which even Vance admits aren't true, have led to a string of bomb threats and event disruptions. Republican governor of Ohio Mike DeWine and Springfield's GOP mayor have refuted the attacks on immigrants. It hasn't slowed down Vance's talking points, who said on Tuesday that an influx of Haitians has left the schools, hospitals and housing of Springfield "overwhelmed."

Walz, for his part, pushed a vision of a more compassionate and accepting U.S., that takes in immigrants who are in need. He cited the New Testament and encouraged action on immigration that lets the country "keep our dignity."