Sean "Diddy" Combs faces 120 new sexual assault allegations

The ongoing legal saga for Sean "Diddy" Combs shows no signs of abating, as the disgraced rapper was just hit with 120 new sexual assault allegations.

Lawyer Tony Buzbee on Tuesday at a press conference in Houston said that he was representing the sizable group of accusers whose claims stretch back for more than two decades.

“The biggest secret in the entertainment industry, that really wasn’t a secret at all, has finally been revealed to the world,” Buzbee said, per The Washington Post. “The wall of silence has now been broken.”

“We will expose the enablers who enabled this conduct behind closed doors. We will pursue this matter no matter who the evidence implicates,” the lawyer continued, per NBC, noting that the allegations point toward “many powerful people ... many dirty secrets." Buzbee indicated that the claims include “violent sexual assault or rape, facilitated sex with a controlled substance, dissemination of video recordings and sexual abuse of minors.”

“It’s a long list already, but because of the nature of this case, we are going to make sure, damn sure, we are right before we do that,” Buzbee continued. “These names will shock you.”

WaPo reported that lawyer Andrew Van Arsdale will also represent the involved plaintiffs, whom the lawyer said are approximately an equal number of men and women ranging from age 9 to 38. Van Arsdale also observed that the 120 lawsuits will be filed in California, New York, and Florida starting next month. The entertainment mogul's lawyer, Erica Wolff, vehemently denied the allegations in a statement Tuesday.

“As Mr. Combs’ legal team has emphasized, he cannot address every meritless allegation in what has become a reckless media circus. That said, Mr. Combs emphatically and categorically denies as false and defamatory any claim that he sexually abused anyone, including minors. He looks forward to proving his innocence and vindicating himself in court, where the truth will be established based on evidence, not speculation," the attorney said, per WaPo.