The children of the late actress and model Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs are coming to their mother's defense amidst speculation from a new book questioning her cause of death.

The siblings — Quincy Brown, 33, Christian, 26 and 17-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs — posted a statement on Instagram in response to a self-published book falsely positioned as being Porter's memoir, titled, "Kim's Lost Words: A journey for justice, from the other side,” which has become a bestseller on Amazon in the wake of Diddy's arrest.

In the statement, Porter's children write, “We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out . . . Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not. And anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves.”

Porter, who died from pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 48, has been at the center of an unfortunate buzz of headlines these days, grouped in with Diddy's mounting legal issues.

While the children did not mention their father's recent sex trafficking arrest and indictment, they alluded to the tragedy that has surrounded their family after losing their mother so unexpectedly.

“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives,” they write. “Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”

Combs and Porter's children won't be leaving the public eye anytime soon, as their father awaits trial in jail. Also, rapper 50 Cent is partnering with Netflix to create a docuseries that will cover the alleged decades-long abuse surrounding Diddy.

In a statement to Variety, 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton said, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives."